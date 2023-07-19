Criminal charges brought against attacker on Lenin’s Mausoleum in central Moscow

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Criminal charges of "hooliganism" were brought against an attacker who attempted to set fire to Lenin’s Mausoleum on Moscow’s Red Square earlier this week, a law enforcement official told TASS on Wednesday.

"Criminal charges of hooliganism were brought against a man who made an attempt to set fire to Lenin’s Mausoleum and threw a bottle filled with flammable materials in its direction. He may face up to seven years behind bars," the law enforcement official said.

The incident occurred at about 10:00 p.m. Moscow time on Monday. An unbalanced man approached Lenin’s Mausoleum and threw a bottle filled with flammable materials in the direction of the structure. No blaze ensued. Police promptly apprehended the attacker. He was issued a citation for refusing to obey police orders.