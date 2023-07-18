Court detains Russian national plotting terrorist attack in Yaroslavl Region

YAROSLAVL, July 18. /TASS/. A Yaroslavl court has placed a Russian citizen who was planning a terrorist attack in Uglich under arrest for two months, the court’s press service told TASS.

"The court has received a petition to detain Veronika Nikolayevna Netunayeva. She is charged with a committing a crime under Part 1, Article 30 and Part 2, Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Plotting a Terrorist Attack"). The court has decided to detain the woman for two months, until September 13," the press service said.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) earlier reported that it had prevented a terrorist attack being plotted in Russia’s Yaroslavl Region. A female Russian national was detained on suspicion of gathering information about a critical infrastructure facility on instructions from Ukrainian intelligence services. The FSB noted that it retrieved communication devices from the detainee containing her correspondence with her Ukrainian intel handler, in which they discussed details of the crime being plotted. Criminal charges have been filed, which stipulate punishment of up to 10 years of incarceration.

According to the FSB press office, the woman engaged in conversation with Ukrainian agents. They instructed her to gather information about the Uglich Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP). The Ukrainian intelligence required the coordinates of the HPP to carry out their plan to blow it up.