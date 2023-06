MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Some 41 people have been hospitalized due to flooding in the Kherson Region as a result of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) collapse, regional Labor and Social Policy Minister Alla Barkhatnova said.

"We have 41 people in hospitals who have suffered hypothermia or some acute illnesses," she said during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast on Thursday.