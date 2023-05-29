Several infrastructure facilities damaged in Kiev Region — police

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Several infrastructure facilities were damaged in the Kiev Region on Monday night, the head of the regional police department reported.

Andrey Nebytov wrote on his Telegram channel that there was damage to "infrastructure facilities in several districts of the region."

At night, an air-raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine. There were reports of explosions in the capital, as well as in the regions of Vinnitsa, Zhitomir, Kiev, Kirovograd, Lvov, Odessa, Poltava and Khmelnitsky. In Odessa, authorities reported damage to port infrastructure and a fire. In Kiev, a fire also broke out in the Svyatoshinsky district.