Ex-employee of US embassy in Russia arrested on charges of collaboration

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Investigators of Russia’s Federal Security Service have charged Robert Shonov, a former employee of the US embassy in Russia, with conspiracy. As the law enforcement agencies explained to TASS on Monday, the accused was remanded into preventive custody.

"In the course of investigative actions, law enforcement agencies, with support from Russian Federal Security Service officers, detained Robert Shonov in Vladivostok. After questioning, he was charged with committing a crime under Article 275.1 of the Criminal Code (collaboration on a confidential basis with a foreign state or international or foreign organization). The accused was placed under arrest," the source said.

As the law enforcement agencies noted, the arrested man was taken to Moscow’s Lefortovo detention center for further questioning. Shonov faces up to eight years in prison.

TASS has no official comments from law enforcement agencies, the defendant or his representatives.

The Lefortovo court in Moscow has told TASS that FSB investigators have asked to extend Shonov's arrest for three months, but no court date has been set yet.