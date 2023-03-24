Putin’s approval rating above 79%, leading pollster says

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s approval rating has inched back slightly by 0.4 percentage points to 79.3% over the past week, according to a survey, published by the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) on Friday.

The poll was conducted among 1,600 Russian adults on March 13 through 19.

"Asked if they trust Putin, 79.3% of the respondents answered in the affirmative (down 0.4 percentage points over the past week), while the approval rating of the Russian president’s work increased by one percentage point to 77%," the pollster said.

In addition, 52.3% of those polled (up 0.6 p.p.) approved of the Russian government’s work, while 53.5% (down 0.5 p.p.) approved of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s endeavors. At the same time, 63.1% of the respondents said they trusted Mishustin (up 0.7 p.p.).

The respondents also voiced their opinions of the leaders of the parliamentary parties. Thus, the approval rating of Gennady Zyuganov, leader of the CPRF (the Communist Party of the Russian Federation), stands at 33.2% (down 1.4 p.p. over the past week). Sergey Mironov, who heads the A Just Russia - For Truth party, earned the trust of 31.4% of those polled (up 0.2 p.p.), Leonid Slutsky, who heads LDPR (the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia) garnered 17.5% (up 2.1 p.p.) and Alexey Nechayev, the leader of the New People party, has 7.7% (down 0.3 p.p.).

The ruling United Russia party gained the support of 39.3% of the respondents (down 0.2 p.p. over the past week), the CPRF tallied 10.7% (up 0.1 p.p.), the LDPR garnered 9% (up 0.6 p.p.), A Just Russia - for Truth got 5.5% (down 0.1 p.p.), and the New People party got 4.4% (down 0.4 p.p.).