Russia records 3,439 daily COVID cases

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 3,439 over the past day to 21,820,552, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday.

A day earlier, 3,274 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 673 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 6.7% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 38 regions, while in 30 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in 17 regions. A day earlier, 721 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,156 over the past day versus 1,073 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,306,134 according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 387 over the past day versus 330 a day earlier, reaching 1,830,480.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 4,685 over the past day, reaching 21,237,402, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

A day earlier some 4,719 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 41 over the past day, reaching 393,986, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

A day earlier 47 COVID-19 deaths were registered.