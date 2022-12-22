Supply chain problems are a cause of global antibiotics deficit — WHO

GENEVA, December 22. /TASS/. One of the main reasons of the antibiotics deficit faced in a number of countries is associated with problems in supply chains in the environment of respiratory infection cases growth, the Geneva headquarters of the World Health Organization (WHO) told TASS.

"Of the 35 countries whose data is collected by WHO, 80 per cent have some form of shortage of amoxicillin-related antibiotics," WHO said. Current shortages with amoxicillin are occurring in several regions, including Europe, the Middle East, the United States and others, it noted. As regards lower-middle-income countries, "where there is limited visibility, it is unclear if the problem is as severe," the Organization noted.

"The cause of this particular shortage has been reported in a number of areas as an unanticipated increase in demand. The increase in non-COVID upper respiratory infections, particularly RSV, was not anticipated by many countries," WHO said. "The result is a sudden spike in demand, but the capacity to respond remains diminished from the supply chain problems that persist from the impact of the pandemic," it noted.

"For shortages in general, there are multiple root causes," the Organization said. "Analyzing the most commonly occurring root cause is more complex than it seems since all countries use a different approach to defining shortages. We monitor and review shortages regularly and what appears to be the most prevalent problem right now is supply chain issues," WHO informed.

"This refers to end-to-end supply chain - not just transportation - problems," WHO said. Manufacturers may have difficulties with receiving active pharmaceutical ingredients "but they are also having difficulties with materials needed for production, including basic supplies for packaging," the Organization added.