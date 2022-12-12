Moscow breaks 62-year record in heaviest amount of precipitation

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. A third of the monthly norm of precipitation fell overnight in the capital, which is a record amount since 1960, Mikhail Leus, a leading specialist at the Phobos weather center, said on Monday.

"The daily record for precipitation in Moscow has already been updated today. Just last night in the capital 17 mm of precipitation fell, which is a third of the monthly norm for December. <...> In the region, the most precipitation was recorded in Dolgoprudny, Electrostal and Electrougli. There, the rain gauge received 22 mm of precipitation, which is about 40-45% of the December limit," the forecaster wrote on his Telegram channel.

Leus stressed that the historical maximum of precipitation for December - 23.2 mm - was set on December 14, 1981. The snow cover increased by 14 cm on that day. Current forecasts suggest the possibility of a new high. "As precipitation in the capital will still continue today, a new [record] for the December precipitation maximum is not ruled out," the report said.