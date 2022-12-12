Official says injuries on LPR servicemen’s bodies mean torture by Ukrainian forces

LUGANSK, December 12. /TASS/. Viktoria Serdyukova, the human rights commissioner of the Lugansk People’s Republic, on Monday said injuries on the bodies of the servicemen of the LPR People’s Militia, which were received from Ukraine in an exchange, mean they were tortured while alive.

She said the republic had received the remains of tens of People’s Militia servicemen in the latest exchange.

"I participated in a visual inspection of one of the bodies. Even without being a specialist in the field of medicine, there were obvious traces of torture [on the bodies] when they were still alive, and forensic experts confirmed later that burns, fractures, gunshot wounds, and severed body parts were inflicted on our serviceman when he was alive in Ukrainian captivity. Unfortunately, this is not an isolated case," she said at a news conference.

According to Serdyukova, international organizations "cover up the criminal actions of official Kiev" against prisoners to whom Ukrainian security forces apply physical violence.

"Ukrainian security forces use violence against our servicemen, and international organizations that should expose and prevent it < ... > with a completely clear conscience, with peace of mind, put signatures under the allegedly lawful behavior of the Ukrainian side during the armed conflict," she said.

Earlier, adviser to the head of the LPR Anna Soroka, who is also head of the inter-agency taskforce for the search of the graves of the victims of the Ukrainian aggression, their identification and the commemoration of their memory, said that more than 10 identified bodies of servicemen of the LPR People's Militia had been brought back during the past two exchanges with Ukraine.