Shkulev Media Holding closes Elle, Elle Girl and Elle Decoration websites

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. The Shkulev Media Holding is closing Russian websites of Elle, Elle Girl and Elle Decoration in view of the termination of the license agreement, the media group’s press service told TASS.

"The renewal of the license agreement for 2023 is not at issue, and we therefore made the decision to close websites," President of the company Viktor Shkulev said, cited by the press service.

The company suspended the issue of Elle, Elle Decoration, Elle Girl and Maxim in Russian in June of this year, while websites continued operations.