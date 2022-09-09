Natural population decline in Russia down fivefold in July 2022 — statistics

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Natural loss of the population was 17,800 in July 2022, down fivefold in annual terms and 38% month-on-month, Russia’s Federal State Statistics Service said on Friday.

Natural loss of the population in January-July was 401,600, which is lower than in the like period of the last year by 110,900 individuals.

749,200 infants were born in January - July 2022, while 1.1 mln persons died in the same period of this year. (802,800 infants were born and 1.3 mln persons died in January - July of the last year).

492,100 marriages were contracted from January to July 2022 in total, down 0.7% in annual terms (493,500 in the like period of 2021). Divorces increased from 360,500 within seven months of the last year to 376,500 in January - July of this year, up 1.6%.