Russian Duma Speaker reiterates necessity to strengthen aviation’s potential

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. It is important to proceed with the strenghtening of scientific and human resources potential of Russian aviation, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said in his congratulations to aviation workers and veterans on Air Fleet Day.

"I congratulate all aviation workers and veterans on the Russian Day of the Air Fleet. The development of the industry largely depends on the effective work of engineers, designers, pilots, ground service specialists, on the professional and responsible attitude of all those who ensure the availability, reliability and convenience of air travel. It is important to strengthen the scientific and human resources potential of our aviation and to increase the production of equipment that meets the latest safety and comfort standards. I wish you success, prosperity and all the best", Volodin said in a congratulatory message on the State Duma’s website on Sunday.

Air Fleet Day is a professional holiday of aviators and aviation infrastructure workers in Russia. It is celebrated annually on the third Sunday of August.