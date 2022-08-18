FSB nabs members of Islamist terrorist cell in three Russian cities

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained in Moscow, Krasnoyarsk and Novosibirsk members of an Islamist cell who called for terrorist activities and raising funds for Syrian terrorists, the Center for Public Relations of the Federal Security Service told TASS.

"The Russian Federal Security Service suppressed in the cities of Krasnoyarsk, Moscow, and Novosibirsk the activities of an interregional cell of the international terrorist organization Khatiba al-Tawhid wal-Jihad (oulawed in Russia by a 2019 Moscow District Military Court decision), detaining eight people from Central Asian countries," the FSB reported.

According to the FSB, members of the cell financed a terrorist structure operating in Syria and also called for the commission of crimes of a terrorist nature in Russia.

During the arrest, the FSB found and seized communications equipment, electronic media and bank cards, used in carrying out illegal activities. Criminal proceedings have been instituted, and investigative actions and inquiries are continuing.