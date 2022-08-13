Russian Defense Ministry shows humanitarian aid delivery to liberated Lisichansk

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Soldiers of the Central Military District delivered humanitarian aid to residents of the Lisichansk districts of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), according to the footage published by the Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday.

"In addition to the general distribution of humanitarian aid, soldiers of the Central Military District carry out targeted delivery of necessary food kits and medicines to low-mobility residents of the city and remote areas. A total of about 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid has been delivered by soldiers of the Central Military District since the liberation of the city began," the ministry said.

The kits include cereals, pasta, oil, tea, canned food, sugar, sweets for children and diapers. According to local residents, Ukrainian authorities and the military have been destroying the city's infrastructure: power plants, water supply and heating facilities for several months.

Russian servicemen provide humanitarian aid to residents of all settlements liberated from the Ukrainian military. Humanitarian convoys are formed and dispatched immediately, thus avoiding food collapse.