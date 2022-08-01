Ministry of Emergencies deactivated over 23,000 WW2 munitions in Russia in H1 2022

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Personnel of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies found and deactivated more than 23,000 projectiles of World War Two time, the Ministry’s press service told TASS.

"Pyrotechnic teams of the Ministry were proactively searching and deactivating dangerously explosive items of times of the Great Patriotic War. During first six months of 2022, thirteen teems of the emergencies authority found and neutralized more than 23,000 hazardous items on the territory of Russia," the Ministry said.

Items found comprised air bombs, artillery ammunition, engineer explosive items and so on. Activities were largely implemented in Baltic and Black Seas, the Kaliningrad Region, the Krasnodar Region, Crimea and Sevastopol.