Share of seniors in Russia reached 15.8% in 2021 – Labor Ministry

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The share of citizens aged above 65 in Russia increased by 3.1 percentage points over the past eleven years and reached 15.8% in 2021, the Labor Ministry told TASS.

"The Russian Federation is categorized as a country with the ageing population. The numbers and the share of senior citizens have the upward trend within the country’s population. Since 2010, the share of citizens aged 65 and more increased from 12.7% as part of total population to 15.8% in 2021," the press service said.

According to the forecast of the Russian statistical agency, the number of citizens aged 65 and more will grow by 4.8 mln by 2030, the Ministry added.