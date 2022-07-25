Russia records 6,571 daily COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths — crisis center

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 6,571 over the past day to 18,538,826, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday.

As many as 759 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 0.3% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 36 regions, while in 30 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in 19 regions. A day earlier, 757 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 2,133 over the past day versus 2,386 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,801,387, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 788 over the past day versus 781 a day earlier, reaching 1,546,546.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 4,234 over the past day, reaching 17,942,908, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

A day earlier, some 4,812 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 34 over the past day, reaching 382,189, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

A day earlier, 37 COVID-19 deaths were registered.