Search engines to warn users if Wikipedia violating Russian laws

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The US-based, non-profit Wikimedia Foundation, which owns the online encyclopedia Wikipedia, will be labeled as a violator of Russian laws in search engines, the Russian media watchdog (Roskomnadzor) reported on its website on Wednesday.

"Due to the failure of the American non-profit organization Wikimedia Foundation, Inc. to remove the illegal information, Roskomnadzor has decided to apply coercive measures in the form of informing Internet search engines about the violation of Russian legislation by a foreign entity," the statement said.

The measures taken will be valid until the complete elimination of violations, the watchdog stressed.

According to the Federal Service for Supervision in the Sphere of Telecom, Information Technologies and Mass Communication, banned content, including fabrications about the course of the special military operation in Ukraine, now remain undeleted on Wikipedia.

"Also, Wikimedia Foundation has been repeatedly held administratively liable for failure to remove illegal information. The total sum of company fines imposed by the court is 5 million rubles," the media watchdog recalled.