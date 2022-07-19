Some 600 tonnes of humanitarian aid delivered to DPR, LPR, southern Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Nearly 600 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes were delivered to people in Ukraine’s south, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Tuesday.

"Six humanitarian operations were conducted on July 19, 2022 in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and in the Kharkov and Zaporozhye regions. A total of 559.1 tonnes of humanitarian aid were distributed among people," he said.

According to Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine, since March 2, a total of 45,250.7 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes have already been delivered to Ukraine by Russia. As many as 1,327 humanitarian operations have been conducted.

He also said that more than 48,000 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes have been raised by Russia’s executive authorities jointly with Russian regions, public organizations and patriotic movements.