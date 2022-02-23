Russia detects 137,642 COVID-19 infections in 24 hours, crisis center says

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. Russia has registered 137,642 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 15,795,570 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.88%.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations over 24 hours amounted to 16,349 which is 5.46% less than the day before. A decrease in hospitalizations occurred in 52 regions, while an increase was recorded in 33 regions, according to the crisis center.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 785. In all, 347,816 patients died of the infection. A day earlier, 796 COVID-19 deaths were recorded.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has decreased to the level of 2.2%.

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 179,203. In all, 12,836,228 patients have recovered. A day earlier, the crisis center reported 164,293 recoveries.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries has increased to the level of 81.3% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Moscow has increased by 5,664 over the past 24 hours compared to 4,250 the day before.

The relative increase of the number of new infections is at the level of 0.2%. In all, the capital has recorded 2,679,100 infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

Over the past 24 hours, the number of coronavirus fatalities in the capital has increased by 83 compared to 85 the day before, with the total of 40,866. The number of recoveries in the city has increased by 8,996, bringing the total to 2,452,895.