Stay of evacuees from Donbass in Russia is temporary — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Evacuees from the Donbass republics will be able to stay in Russia temporarily, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Tuesday, answering questions about how long the Donbass refugees could stay in Russia and if Russia’s government is ready for extra spending in case they will have to stay in Russia for a longer time.

"Today, the allowance is 10,000 rubles (126.1 US dollars) per person, per one refugee. Of course, their stay is temporary," he said, adding that despite yesterday’s decisions, "the situation is still tense and many people are deciding to go to Russia for the time being out of fear."

"But let us hope that these decisions will help restore tranquility and, what is most important, to ensure the security of the people of these republics," he stressed.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR). Treaties of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance were signed with their leaders. Putin instructed the foreign ministry to establish diplomatic relations with the Donbass republics and the defense ministry to ensure peace on their territories.