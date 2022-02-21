No politics in WHO’s recognition process for Sputnik V, assures envoy to Russia

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. The procedure for recognizing Russia's Sputnik V jab against COVID-19 is not politicized, and everything is going according to schedule at this stage, WHO Special Representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic told TASS in an interview.

"There is no politicization and there never has been. I will repeat what I have said several times: we are very pleased that the meeting between the applicant's representative, the Russian Direct Investment Fund, and the WHO headquarters took place last year, this [past] October-November. In November, all the legal documents that are needed for the WHO to start taking all the steps that are the same for all vaccine applicants were signed," she emphasized.

When asked whether the recognition procedure could be completed by the summer of 2022, Vujnovic said, "I can't say yet. At this point, there are no deviations from the plans and agreements that were in place in November."

As Vujnovic pointed out, all documents were received by January 31. "One part came in December; the other part came in January. There is a document called CAPA (corrective and preventive action). It's a document that provides a roadmap of corrective and preventive actions to be taken at all production sites. It is reviewed, and based on this document and all other documents, an inspection plan is made," the WHO representative explained.