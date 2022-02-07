Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe exceeds 394 million - WHO

GENEVA, February 7. /TASS/. The overall number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has exceeded 394 million and the number of fatalities has exceeded 5.73 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.

As of 20:08 Moscow time on February 7, as many as 394,381,395 novel coronavirus cases and 5,735,179 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 2,235,694 over the past day and the number of fatalities increased by 10,826.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (75,725,243), India (42,272,014), Brazil (26,473,273), France (20,204,946), and the United Kingdom (17,803,329).

The biggest number of fatalities was reported from the United States (893,870), Brazil (631,802), India (502,874), Russia (336,023), and Mexico (309,417).