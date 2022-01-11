Testing system for identifying Omicron strain registered in Russia

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. A testing system for identifying the Omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 developed by Russia’s Federal Medical Biological Agency has been registered in Russia, the agency said on Tuesday.

"The first testing kit for identifying the Omicron strain of COVID-19 has been registered in Russia," it said.

According to the agency, the system is capable of detecting the Omicron and Delta variants in 90 minutes.

On November 26, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated the B.1.1.529 variant identified in South Africa as a "Variant of Concern" and assigned it the Greek letter omicron. In its statement, the WHO noted that "this variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning." The new variant has been identified in more than 100 countries. According to Russia’s sanitary watchdog, as many as 305 Omicron cases have been confirmed in Russia by now.