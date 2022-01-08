Roscosmos air detachment carries students, cadets from Baikonur to Moscow

MOSCOW, January 8. /TASS/. Students and cadets have been carried from Baikonur City to Moscow after winter vacation by an air detachment of Roscosmos, the press service of the state corporation said in a statement on Saturday.

"A Roscosmos air detachment has carried 30 students and cadets that spent New Year vacation at home in Baikonur, to Moscow from Baikonur City," the press service said.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, escalating into mass riots with government buildings getting ransacked in several cities a few days later. The ensuing violence left scores of people injured, with fatalities also being reported. Subsequently, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turned to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) requesting assistance from the Russia-led bloc. As a result, peacekeepers have already been deployed to Kazakhstan. Law and order, Kazakh authorities affirm, was restored to all of the country’s regions by the morning of January 7. However, the situation remains tense in Almaty.