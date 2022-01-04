New COVID-19 strain ‘with 46 mutations’ found in southern France - report

VIENNA, January 4. /TASS/. A new coronavirus strain, which is believed to contain 46 mutations, has been discovered in the south of France, a digital version of Austria’s Heute newspaper reported.

According to the report, the unknown strain has been detected in travelers from Cameroon, who came back to France. Experts are not ruling out that the causative agent of this variant is common in this African country. Tests have discovered "an atypical combination of mutations" in all those infected.

The new variant has been identified as B.1.640.2 and has been revealed by doctors from Marseille. A study carried out by French scientists said that the new variant has 46 mutations. The level of threat or contagiousness of this strain is yet unknown.