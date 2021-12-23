Reporters attending Putin’s annual news conference to be sprayed with silver particles

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Journalists that will be attending Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual news conference on Thursday will be sprayed with silver particles at the entrance to the venue of the event, Presidential Property Department Spokesperson Elena Krylova told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"When preparing for the news conference, our experts paid special attention to sanitary requirements," she pointed out. According to her, "a unique device" has been installed at the venue, "which will spray silver particles on all journalists arriving for the news conference." "It is completely safe and I would say it’s even good for your health," Krylova stressed.

In addition, all chairs are placed one-and-a-half meters apart. "All journalists will receive face coverings at the entrance," Krylova added. Besides, hand sanitizers have been installed across the venue.

The president’s annual news conference is scheduled to begin at noon Moscow time.