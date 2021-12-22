Global COVID-19 case count exceeds 275 million - WHO

GENEVA, December 23. /TASS/. The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases worldwide has exceeded 275 million, while the number of fatalities is above 5.36 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported.

According to the global organization, as of 21:05 Moscow time it was informed about 275,233,892 cases of the infection and 5,364,996 deaths. The number of cases grew by 541,319 in the past 24 hours, while fatalities increased by 5,735.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries. The 270-million benchmark was crossed on December 14, the 260-million - on November 29, the 250-million - on November 9, and the 200-million - on August 5.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (50,565,638), India (34,758,481), Brazil (22,215,856), the United Kingdom (11,542,147), Russia (10,292,983), Turkey (9,209,740), France (8,469,950), Germany (6,878,709), Iran (6,175,782), Spain (5,585,055), Italy (5,436,143), and Argentina (5,395,044).

The biggest number of fatalities was reported from the United States (799,942), Brazil (617,873), India (478,325), Russia (300,369), Mexico (297,916), Peru (202,295), the United Kingdom (147,433), Indonesia (144,034), Italy (135,931), Iran (131,167), Colombia (129,487) and France (119,396).