Lavrov noted Russia’s success in promoting AI ethics at UNESCO

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted Russia's success in promoting ethics in the sphere of artificial intelligence (AI) at UNESCO.

"The Artificial Intelligence Ethics Committee under the leadership of Alexander Kuleshov is doing a lot of work. It is the first such advisory body in the world for a national commission at UNESCO," he said on Wednesday.

Lavrov noted that Russian experts participated in developing a recommendation on the ethical aspects of artificial intelligence. "We have created a national code of ethics in this area that is generally consistent with it (recommendation — TASS). We see good prospects in Sberbank’s initiative to establish a UNESCO award in science and ethics of artificial intelligence," the minister added.

Lavrov also noted the prospects for further participation of Russian institutions in UNESCO's activities in education.