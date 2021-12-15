Russia detects 28,363 daily COVID-19 cases, crisis center says

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russia has registered 28,363 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 10,103,160 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.28%.

In the past 24-hour period, 2,055 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 1,739 new infections in the Moscow Region and 715 infections in the Krasnoyarsk Region. Also, during this timeframe, 687 new cases were discovered in the Krasnodar Region and 661 new cases were detected in the Perm Region.

All in all, at present, 970,636 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

Patients' deaths

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 1,142, compared to 1,145 the day before. In all, 292,891 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) is at the level of 2.9%.

Over the past 24 hours, 59 fatalities were registered in the Moscow Region and in St. Petersburg each, 41 fatalities - in the Voronezh Region, 38 fatalities - in the Krasnoyarsk Region, and 36 fatalities were recorded in the Volgograd Region.

Patients' recoveries

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 35,633. In all, 8,839,633 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries has increased to the level of 87.5% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, in a day 3,066 patients were discharged in Moscow, 2,426 patients - in St. Petersburg, 2,352 patients - in the Moscow Region, 1,042 patients - in the Altai Region, 963 patients - in the Rostov Region, and 934 patients were discharged in the Krasnodar Region.