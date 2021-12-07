Russian court slaps Google with $67,000 fine for failing to remove unlawful content

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. A magistrate court in Moscow has fined Google another 5 mln rubles ($67,181) for refusing to remove prohibited content, the Tagansky District Court press service told TASS on Tuesday.

"The Tagansky district magistrate court fines Google 5 mln rubles under Article 13.41 of the Russian Administrative Code (failure to restrict access to information)," the press service said.

Later on, the court will consider two more cases against Google, for a similar offense. Currently, the company fines total 49 mln rubles ($658,640).

According to mass communications watchdog (Roscomnadzor) as of now TikTok paid its fines in full, Facebook has paid eight fines totaling 26 mln rubles ($349,346), and Google paid three fines worth 6 mln rubles ($80,639). Facebook has yet to pay 11 fines worth 44 mln rubles ($591,335) for failure to remove unlawful content and Google has 13 outstanding fines worth 31.5 mln rubles ($423,368) for the same offence.