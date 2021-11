MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. In the past 24 hours, 33,946 new Covid cases were registered in Russia, bringing the total case count to 9,536 825, the federal coronavirus prevention anti-crisis center reported Saturday.

The relative case growth is 0.36%.

In the past 24 hours, 36,494 people recovered from Covid in Russia, bringing the total recovery count to 8,237,465.

The relative recovery share increased to 86.4% of all cases, the statistics indicate.