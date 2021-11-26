Polish police stabilizes riot in migrant detention center

WARSAW, November 26. /TASS/. Polish law enforcement managed to stabilize the situation in the guarded detention center for illegal immigrants, where the detainees started a riot earlier, the local police said in its Twitter.

According to the police, all rioters were apprehended in an operation that involved over 500 policemen.

Earlier on Thursday, the Polish border guard reported a riot in a detention camp for illegal immigrants in Wedrzyn in western Poland. About 100 aggressive migrants went out of the building and started chanting "Freedom!" and other slogans about their wish to enter Germany.

The Wedrzyn center has been established in September, when the number of migrants arriving in Poland through Belarus spiked. It currently holds about 600 foreign men, most of them - citizens of Iraq and Afghanistan.