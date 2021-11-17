Hainan International Beauty Conference to be held in Sanya in April 2022

SANYA /China/, November 17. /TASS/. The first Hainan International Beauty Industry Conference will be held in the resort city of Sanya (Hainan Province, South China) from April 16 to 18, 2022, according to the Hainan International Communication Network (HICN) with reference to the organizers of the event.

The conference will be held in the congress and exhibition center at the Mangrovetree Resort. An exhibition, thematic forums, discussions and opportunities to meet and consult experts are all planned within the framework of the event.

According to the organizers, the conference will be attended by industry experts and exhibitors from more than 30 countries and regions of the world, including the Republic of Korea, the USA, France, Japan and others. They are expected to present over a thousand international beauty industry brands and more than 10,000 different products.

The total area of the conference will be about 25,000 square meters and will be divided into three key zones, including a pavilion of Chinese brands and beauty products, a zone of personal care products, items and tools for make-up and a pavilion devoted to medical cosmetics.

According to the organizers, all planned events will be held both online and offline. It is noted that the conference is aimed at developing the beauty industry in the Hainan Free Trade Port area.

On June 1, 2020, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council of China unveiled a plan to create a free trade port in Hainan. The document provides for the creation of a special customs zone on this tropical island. The PRC authorities plan to complete the construction of the free port on the territory of the province in 2025, by which time the island should be built a system of free trade and investment. By 2035, Hainan is expected to be free of trade and investment, cross-border capital flows, entry and exit of people, and freight transportation.