Russia welcomes Audrey Azoulay re-election as UNESCO Director-General — envoy

PARIS, November 9./TASS/. Russia supports the re-election of Audrey Azoulay as Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Russia’s Permanent Delegate to UNESCO Alexander Kuznetsov said on Tuesday.

"We support her and go on a premise that within the next four years we will be supporting UNESCO as a major global humanitarian forum of an intergovernmental nature, whose activity is needed more than ever," the Russian envoy told journalists.

The candidacy of Audrey Azoulay was supported on Tuesday within the framework of the 41st session of the General Conference held at UNESCO’s headquarters in Paris, TASS reported from the site. She was elected to a second four-year term with an overwhelming majority. The term of her new mandate begins in January 2022.