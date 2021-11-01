Kremlin hopes for positive results in mutual recognition of vaccines

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Positive results may be expected soon regarding mutual recognition of vaccines against the novel coronavirus, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"This is a complicated process, and we have good progress here," Peskov told journalists. "We hope to see positive results in the foreseeable perspective, but within the frames of the mutual recognition."

The presidential spokesman reiterated that President Vladimir Putin as well as members of the Russian delegation at the Group of Twenty (G20) leaders’ summit, which was hosted by Italy’s Rome on October 30-31, stated that "it was really important to speed up the process of the recognition of vaccination certificates."

"It may result in a very important step," Peskov added.

Russia has so far registered five COVID-19 vaccines. They are Sputnik V and Sputnik Light developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, EpiVacCorona and EpiVacCorona-N created by the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology and CoviVac from the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune and Biological Products.

Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, EpiVacCorona-N and CoviVac are two-dose shots, while Sputnik Light is a single-dose vaccine.