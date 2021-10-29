Right-wing extremists plotting attacks on government bodies, migrants detained in Siberia

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Members of a far-right extremist group, who were plotting attacks on government bodies and migrants from Central Asia, have been taken into custody in Russia’s Siberian Republic of Buryatia, the press center of Russia’s Federal Security Service told TASS on Friday.

"The Federal Security Service quashed the activity of an extremist organized group from among Buryatia’s residents. The detained individuals who organized a radical right-wing extremist group in the republic sought to stage attacks on government authorities, law enforcement agencies, and Central Asian natives residing in the republic along with certain social groups," the FSB said.

According to the federal agency, the group actively recruited young people, including students, and disseminated extremist ideology among them.

Criminal charges of establishing and participating in an extremist group (parts 1 and 2, article 282.1 of the Russian Criminal Code) have been filed against the group’s ringleader and three cohorts, and they face up to ten years in prison.