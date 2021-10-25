Earlier revaccination against covid is safe but has no particular benefits - expert

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Revaccination against a new coronavirus infection earlier than six months after the first vaccination will not do any harm to the body, but may be of no particular use either, Alexander Gintsburg, head of the Gamaleya Center (developer of Sputnik V vaccine), told TASS.

He added that six months is the optimal time for revaccination when the immune system can respond properly to the drug.

"Our bodies have not only the mechanisms that allow us to produce a high level of antibodies, but also the mechanisms that control this level of antibodies. That is why if a person with a high level of antibodies injects an additional antigen in the form of a vaccine, the level of antibodies only slightly increases. [In this case] you will not cause any harm to yourself, but you may not receive additional benefit and will have the same high level of antibodies that you had before the revaccination, if it was high," he said.

Gintsburg also explained that six months is the optimal period before revaccination, since this is the minimum time during which the previously generated antibodies are kept at a high level, which provides protection. The expert stressed that after the emergence of a delta strain of coronavirus people should take care of maintaining a high level of protective antibodies.

"There are all conditions for revaccination in the country now. All vaccination points have all required preparations," he concluded.

Earlier, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that more than 2.5 million people had already been revaccinated in the country.