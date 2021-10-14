Batch of Russian Sputnik V vaccine delivered to Iran, news agency says

TEHRAN, October 14. /TASS/. A batch of 400,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus was delivered from Moscow to Iran’s capital on Thursday, the Young Journalists Club news agency reported citing a customs representative at Imam Khomeini International Airport.

According to the agency, the total amount of doses of this Russian jab delivered to Iran has reached 1.77 mln.

On October 6, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a press conference following talks with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian stated that Moscow and Tehran agreed to speed up the delivery of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to Iran, as well as consider the possibility of launching its production in the Islamic republic as soon as possible.

A free of charge and voluntary vaccination against coronavirus with the Russian Sputnik V began in Iran on February 9. The vaccine was approved in the republic in January 2021.