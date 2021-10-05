High COVID mortality rate in Russia due to insufficient vaccination level — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. The Kremlin is alarmed by the high level of coronavirus fatalities in Russia, and it is directly related to the insufficient level of vaccination, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov reported on Tuesday.

"Indeed, the numbers [the current coronavirus mortality rate - TASS] are terrible, it is alarming. The main reason is the insufficient level of vaccination," Peskov said.

He specified that "the virus is getting fiercer, but the level of vaccination is not enough." According to Peskov, "as a rule, those who have not been vaccinated get seriously ill and, unfortunately, die."

On Tuesday, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center, the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 895. This is a new record high since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of infections has reached 7,637,427 cases in Russia. 6,759,059 patients were discharged, 211,696 - died. The Russian government launched an Internet hotline to keep the public informed on the coronavirus situation throughout the country.