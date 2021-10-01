Russia records another 24,522 coronavirus cases, highest daily number since July 19

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russia recorded 24,522 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which is the highest daily number since July 19, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday. The total number of cases has reached 7,535,548.

Russia's coronavirus growth rate was 0.33%.

In particular, 3,993 cases were reported in Moscow in the past day, 2,281 in St. Petersburg, 1,339 in the Moscow region, 615 in the Samara region, 581 in the Voronezh region, 572 in the Nizhny Novgorod region and 533 in the Sverdlovsk region.

There are currently 634,684 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

Patients' deaths

The number of the COVID-19 fatalities in Russia surged by 887 in the last 24 hours versus 867 a day earlier, having reached 208,142 mortalities.

Thus, for the fourth day in a row, Russia’s COVID-19 death toll hit an all-time high since the start of the pandemic.

The conditional mortality (the final one can be determined only after the end of the pandemic) remained at 2.76%, according to the crisis center.

In particular, over the past 24 hours, Moscow registered 64 COVID-19 deaths, Russia’s second-largest city St. Petersburg recorded 55 fatalities, the Sverdlovsk Region confirmed 40 mortalities, the Saratov Region — 33, the Krasnodar and Stavropol Regions — 32 and 31 deaths, the Nizhny Novgorod region — 30 fatalities.

Patients' recoveries

he number of those recovered from COVID-19 in Russia climbed by 19,955 to 6,692,722 recoveries.

The share of the COVID-19 recoveries, according to the crisis center, stood at 88,8% of those infected.

In particular, over the past day, some 2,189 people were discharged from hospitals in Moscow, 1,947 patients recovered in St. Petersburg, 1,035 recoveries were registered in the Moscow Region, 594 — in the Samara Region, 481 — in the Sverdlovsk Region, and 463 — in the Udmurtia Region.