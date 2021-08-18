Two suspects in Hizb ut-Tahrir case arrested in Sevastopol

SEVASTOPOL, August 18. /TASS/. A court in Sevastopol has remanded in custody two of the five suspects in a case of the organization Hizb ut-Tahrir (outlawed in Russia), a source in the law enforcement told TASS on Wednesday.

"Two persons involved in the case were remanded in custody in Sevastopol," the source said.

As the public relations center of the federal security service FSB said earlier on Wednesday, two ringleaders and three rank-and-file members of Hizb ut-Tahrir, outlawed in Russia, had been recruiting Crimea’s Muslims. Their homes were searched and a large amount of propagandistic materials, means of communication and electronic storage devices seized.