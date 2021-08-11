Politician who confessed to accidental killing placed under house arrest for 2 months

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, August 11. /TASS/. Russia's richest politician, Igor Redkin, who had confessed to accidentally killing a man on August 10, was placed under house arrest for two months while the investigation is under way, the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky city court told TASS on Wednesday.

"Igor Redkin received two months of house arrest," the court said.

Igor Redkin, a member of Kamchatka's Legislative Assembly, turned himself to police on August 10, saying that he accidentally killed a man at a garbage dump near the town of Ozernovsky. The man said he wanted to shoot a bear roaming around the area, but accidentally shot a man in the dusk. Redkin, a member of the United Russia party, wrote a request to suspend his party membership and a refusal to run in the upcoming legislative polls. The presidium of United Russia’s political council ruled to exclude him on Tuesday.

Igor Redkin was born on March 22, 1966. He graduated from Suvorov cadet school and entered the Marshal of the Soviet Union K.K. Rokossovsky Higher Military Academy in Blagoveshchensk. For the past 20 years, he has been a businessman, operating in Kamchatka. Redkin is a co-owner of several major enterprises in the region and Russia's wealthiest politician. His officially declared income for the past three years is about 1.5 billion rubles. Since 2007, he has been a member of Kamchatka’s legislature, representing the United Russia party.