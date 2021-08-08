Russia records 22,866 new daily COVID-19 cases, crisis center says

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russia has registered 22,866 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours. The total number of infections has reached 6,447,750 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Sunday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.36%.

In the past 24-hour period, 1,907 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 1,527 new infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 543 new cases were discovered in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 514 new infections in the Sverdlovsk Region, and 480 cases were detected in the Rostov Region.

All in all, at present, 527,362 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 15,669. In all, 5,755,507 patients have recovered, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries to date is approximately at the level of 89.3% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, in a day 1,217 patients were discharged in the Moscow Region, 975 - in St. Petersburg, 510 patients - in the Krasnoyarsk Region, 447 - in the Sverdlovsk Region, and 402 patients were discharged in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 787 compared to 793 the day before. In all, 164,881 patients died of the infection, the crisis center told.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has increased to the level of 2.56%.

Over the past 24 hours, 45 fatalities were registered in St. Petersburg, 35 fatalities - in the Krasnodar and Perm Regions each, 32 - in the Irkutsk Region, and 26 fatalities were recorded in the Moscow and Altai Region each.

Situation in Moscow

The number of coronavirus infections in Moscow has increased by 2,761 over the past 24 hours, compared to 2,235 the day before, bringing the total count to 1,527,200, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told.

According to the crisis center, the relative growth of new infections amounts to 0.18%.

The number of fatalities caused by the coronavirus infection in Moscow has increased by 63 compared to 67 the day before. According to the crisis center, 26,189 patients died in the city since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of recoveries has increased by 3,052 over the past 24 hours, reaching 1,389,595. According to the crisis center, currently 111,416 patients are undergoing treatment.