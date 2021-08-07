Russia registers 22,320 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, says crisis center

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 22,320 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected to 6,424,884, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Saturday.

The increase in new cases totaled 0.35% in relative terms.

Particularly, 1,904 new coronavirus cases were registered in St. Petersburg in the past 24 hours, 1,455 in the Moscow Region, 551 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 520 in the Sverdlovsk Region, and 476 cases in the Voronezh Region.

The number of active cases currently stands at 520,952 in Russia.

As many as 19,485 coronavirus patients recovered in Russia over the past day, while the total number of recoveries has reached 5,739,838, center reported.

The number of recoveries accounts for slightly more than 89.3% of the total number of infected, according to the crisis center.

Particularly, the number of recoveries rose by 3,576 in Moscow, by 2,026 in St. Petersburg, by 1,511 in the Moscow Region, by 501 in the Perm Region, by 499 in the Krasnoyarsk Region, by 489 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

The number of fatalities related to the coronavirus increased by 793 in Russia in the past 24 hours compared to 792 on the previous day, bringing the total number of coronavirus deaths in the country to 164,094, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.

The provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the pandemic) remained at the level of 2.55%, according to the crisis center.

Particularly, 53 deaths were recorded in St. Petersburg in the reporting period, 33 - in the Krasnodar Region, 31 - in the Irkutsk Region, 30 - in the Perm Region, 28 - in each of Moscow and Rostov regions.