Not a single coronavirus case registered among Russian athletes at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, August 1. /TASS/. No coronavirus cases have been identified among Russian athletes performing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdnyakov said at a press conference on Sunday.

"By now, we have crossed the equator of the Tokyo Olympics. The first and the main result is that there is not a single athlete in the team from Russia infected with the novel coronavirus," Pozdnyakov said.

"For us, this is a special cause for pride and the figure in the column ‘positive’ of those tested is zero and this is a positive result. This means that our entire delegation and all our athletes continue performing at the Olympic Games," the ROC head said.

The total number of infections among the personnel involved in the Tokyo Olympic Games has reached 264.

As the epidemiological situation in Tokyo has deteriorated, the emergency regime has been extended until August 31 due to the coronavirus. This regime implies, in particular, a ban on the sale of alcohol at eateries and a restriction on the admission of spectators to public events. For this reason, the Olympics in the capital of Japan are being held from July 23 to August 8 without spectators.