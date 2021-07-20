Aliyev thanks Russia for help in the battle against coronavirus

MOSCOW, June 20./TASS/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev thanked Russia for its aid in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic and for the supplies of the Sputnik V vaccine when he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday.

"I would like to express my gratitude for the assistance in the battle against coronavirus. We have already received from Russia over 200,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, and new supplies are expected. I knew that there are a lot of candidates, since this vaccine has proved its efficiency," President Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani leader said he understood that "it is very difficult to be in time to provide everyone with the vaccine". "But as friends and partners, I want to once again express gratitude that we are in the first ranks among those who receive the vaccine," Aliyev stressed.

In March, Azerbaijani authorities approved Russian Sputnik V for the vaccination. The first batch of the vaccine arrived in the country on May 2. Azerbaijan launched the vaccination campaign on January 18. CoronaVac of Chinese Sinovac Biotech, Vaxzevria by AztraZeneca and Prizer by BioNTech are used for the vaccination in the country.