Technical problems with Covid testing in Cuba are obvious — Russian Consul

HAVANA, July 5. /TASS/. The fact that the laboratory carrying out PCR tests for Russian tourists in Cuba has problems with its chemical, is obvious, but the local authorities have not yet commented on the situation, the Russian Consul General in Havana told TASS Monday.

"It is obvious that they have some problems with the reaction chemical in the laboratory. As for making this situation right, it is only done by making our citizens taking tests again. In this case, the situation with coronavirus outbreaks, both in Cuba and in our country, is taken into account," the diplomat said. "[The Cuban authorities] do not comment on the situation."

According to the Russian Consulate General in Havana, there are over 130 Russian tourists currently in isolation. Most of them state they experience no disease symptoms, adding that they have been vaccinated in Russia earlier. The tourists also have papers that prove negative PCR tests taken in Russia.