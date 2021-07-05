Three million people in Moscow receive first component of COVID-19 vaccine, mayor says

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Three million people in Moscow have received their first COVID-19 vaccine jab, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Monday.

"The past week showed that the COVID-19 morbidity rate in the city had declined. Nevertheless, hospitalization and incidence rates remain at a very high level," he told reporters opening a vaccination center in downtown Moscow.

Sobyanin noted that, given the current situation, vaccinating the population against COVID-19 remained vital.

"It is very important to get vaccinated in order to protect yourself and your loved ones and also to work calmly and go out in public. Today, we have reached the number of three million people inoculated with the first component," he said, adding that this is an important step in protecting people against the pandemic.

Moscow’s COVID-19 situation worsened in June. The number of daily COVID-19 cases returned to the numbers recorded in January 2021 and December 2020. After that, Moscow reported over 9,000 new coronavirus cases on two occasions.